Tezaab turns 36: Anil Kapoor celebrates with dance video

Anil Kapoor recently celebrated 36 years of his iconic film ‘Tezaab’, marking the occasion with a heartwarming video on Instagram.

In the clip, a group of senior citizens are seen dancing joyfully to the iconic track “Ek Do Teen Char,” a song that became an instant hit after the film’s release in 1988.

In his post, Kapoor reflected on the film’s lasting impact, writing, “Celebrating 36 years of ‘Tezaab’! The film, the unforgettable music, and the iconic character Mahesh Deshmukh, aka Munna, continue to live on in the hearts of millions. A timeless creation by N. Chandra, with music by Laxmikant Pyarelal, lyrics by Javed Akhtar, and an unforgettable performance by Madhuri Dixit, alongside Anupam Kher, ‘Tezaab’ remains a masterpiece that defined an era!”

‘Tezaab’ became a game-changer for both Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit. While Kapoor played the intense role of Munna, a man seeking revenge for his parents’ deaths, the film catapulted Madhuri into superstardom after a series of flops. Her portrayal of the love interest, Mohini, alongside Kapoor’s action-packed role, turned the film into one of the biggest hits of 1988.

Directed by N. Chandra, ‘Tezaab’ was not just a commercial success but a cultural milestone. It earned the title of the highest-grossing Indian film of the year, running in theaters for over 50 weeks and achieving golden jubilee status. The film’s music, composed by Laxmikant Pyarelal and written by Javed Akhtar, became anthems of their time, with “Ek Do Teen” still remembered as one of the most memorable Bollywood songs.

The movie was also a critical success for Chandra, who had already delivered hits like ‘Ankush’ and ‘Pratighaat’. ‘Tezaab’ went on to inspire remakes in multiple languages, including the Telugu film ‘Two Town Rowdy’ and the Tamil version ‘Rojavai Killathe’. Additionally, the core plot of the film is loosely based on the 1984 Hollywood film ‘Streets of Fire’.