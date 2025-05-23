‘Tanu Weds Manu Returns’ turns 10: A wild, witty ride we’re still not over

It’s been ten years since ‘Tanu Weds Manu Returns’ hit theatres, and if that just made you feel old, welcome to the club.

But let’s be real: few Bollywood sequels manage to outdo their original the way this one did.

Directed by Aanand L Rai and penned with razor-sharp wit by Himanshu Sharma, this Kangana Ranaut double-starrer didn’t just continue the story—it ‘elevated’ it.

This wasn’t just another rom-com. It was chaos, charm, and a whole lot of character—packed into one messy, magnificent tale of love, heartbreak, and second chances.

So, in honour of the film turning ten, we’re revisiting five iconic moments that still linger in our pop culture memory. Spoiler: Kangana Ranaut runs the show, twice over.

1. Mental asylum mein muh dikhai

Only ‘Tanu Weds Manu Returns’ could start with a fight at a mental institution in London and make it both hilarious ‘and’ thought-provoking. Tanu storms in, draped in attitude and dripping sarcasm, and Manu looks like a man whose life just got derailed… again.

Their heated exchange may have made you laugh, but the undercurrent was anything but comic. It instantly reminded viewers: these two are fire and ice—and somehow, always combustible together.

2. Raja’s Monday rule is officially over

R. Madhavan may have been the lead, but Jimmy Shergill’s Raja Awasthi stole the show in this unforgettable face-off. The old rule of “no bullets on Mondays” goes out the window as Raja threatens to shoot Manu this time—no delays, no excuses.

He’s still in love, still brooding, but ten years older and even more done with everyone’s drama. His dry delivery and steely stare turned a threat into meme-worthy magic.

3. Enter Kusum aka Datto – The real heroine

Picture this: Manu is daydreaming a full-blown Bollywood reunion with Tanu, arms wide open in slow-mo. But what lands in his embrace isn’t his past—it’s Datto, the short-haired, sharp-tongued Haryanvi athlete with zero chill and even less time for melodrama.

Kangana’s transformation into Datto was so convincing that you almost forgot she was also playing the drama queen Tanu. That moment wasn’t just an entrance—it was an announcement. Datto wasn’t here to play sidekick; she was the scene-stealer.

4. Tanu vs Datto: Kangana vs Kangana

If there was ever a showdown we didn’t know we needed, it was this. In one corner, we had Tanu with her designer swagger and verbal sass. In the other, Datto with her blunt honesty and unapologetic grit. When these two versions of Kangana Ranaut went head-to-head, it was less about the men in their lives and more about two women claiming their space—on their terms. It was fierce, funny, and laced with biting truths.

5. Tanu’s towel talk

Only Tanu could crash a prospective bride-groom meeting wearing a towel and turn it into a feminist mic drop. When her younger sister is being paraded in front of judgemental relatives, Tanu interrupts with an unsolicited—but much-needed—reality check: “Don’t get married out of boredom. Get a life.” The moment is outrageous, funny, and totally on-brand for a character who never played by society’s rules.

Ten years later, ‘Tanu Weds Manu Returns’ remains fresh, feisty, and full of flawed people just trying to figure it out. It gave us one of the most memorable dual performances in Hindi cinema, elevated small-town storytelling, and dared to poke fun at love while taking it seriously.

So, here’s to a decade of towel entries, Monday bullets, and Datto one-liners. Bollywood hasn’t quite made anything like it since. And honestly? We wouldn’t mind a ‘Tanu Weds Manu 3’. Just saying.