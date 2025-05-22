Nora Fatehi’s pinch me moment: Sharing screen with Zeenat Aman in ‘The Royals’

Global icon Nora Fatehi is basking in a pivotal point of her career with the success of ‘The Royals. Her magnetic performance not only turns heads but also establishes her as a formidable on-screen presence. Beyond the acclaim, one moment that stood out for Nora was sharing screen credit with the legendary star, Zeenat Aman. From performing a tribute to sharing screen with the star herself, Nora’s career comes full circle.

Taking to her social media, Nora Fatehi shared a deeply personal tribute to the veteran icon, leaving fans emotional. “This moment was everything. Meeting the ICONIC @thezeenataman, having the honour to chat with her was incredible! She was so kind, so cool and full of praises on praises for my journey, I was shook! I can’t get over what she said to me!! If only you guys could hear it. What a Queen. I remember performing on her songs as a tribute to her legendary career 3 years ago at an award show.”

In ‘The Royals,’ Zeenat Aman appears in a striking cameo as Maji Sahiba. She exudes a regal charm, poise, power, and elegance. Meanwhile, Nora commands attention as Ayesha Dhondi, a powerful player in the game of intrigue and deception. The contrast between legacy and new energy creates a unique generational blend in the show. Nora’s performance proves that as an actor, she is capable of holding her fort alongside legendary icons.

Fans have rightly noted the convergence between two actresses from different eras. Nora’s reel has gone viral, not just for the nostalgia. The mutual admiration between two generations of cinematic glamour has stoked fans.

Moreover, beyond ‘The Royals,’ Nora Fatehi continues her global ascent. Her recent international single ‘Snake’ with Jason Derulo has surpassed 130 million views. Moreover, she recently featured in Billboard alongside talent mogul Anjula Acharia and Rapper King. Nora also continues to build her acting repertoire, with standout roles in ‘Be Happy’ and the upcoming ‘Kanchana 4,’ where she takes the lead.

At the moment, the pinch-me moment of sharing space, smiles, and stories with Zeenat Aman is one she dubs unforgettable. In her admiration, Nora not only honours a cinematic legend but also shows the meaning of carrying the cinematic legacy forward with grace and gratitude.

