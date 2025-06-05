Punjab Police bust 2 global drug cartels; 6 held

In a significant breakthrough against cross-border drug trafficking, the Amritsar Commissionerate Police has busted two international narco-smuggling modules by arresting six individuals, including a woman.

The team also seized 4 kilograms of heroin.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that one module is operated by Sevenbir, who is in direct contact with #Pak-based smugglers. He received heroin consignments and operated under the guise of livestock trade,” Punjab Police DGP Gaurav Yadav said.

“Another accused, Jasbir Kaur, is linked to the cartel of the infamous smuggler Ranjeet @ Cheeta and maintains contact with smugglers in both #India and across the border,” he wrote on X.

“@PunjabPoliceInd remains resolute in dismantling drug syndicates and safeguarding youth from the grip of narcotics,” the official added.