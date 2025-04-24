Tahira Kashyap returns to work amid cancer battle, introduces ‘version 3.0’

Tahira Kashyap, writer, filmmaker, and wife of actor Ayushmann Khurrana, is stepping back into work with a fresh outlook—even as she continues treatment for a breast cancer relapse.

Embracing her journey with remarkable grace and strength, Tahira has declared her return as “Tahira 3.0”.

On April 24, just days after revealing her cancer had relapsed, Tahira Kashyap took to Instagram to share a deeply personal update. In a snapshot that resonated with many, she was seen holding her laptop. On the screen, the text told a story that blended the cinematic with the real:

“Interval INT/EXT DAY UNIVERSE. After a brief interim, this woman in question holds her laptop to write another script one more time. With gratitude in her heart, prayer on her lips, and a smile beaming through her eyes, she mumbles—ME. Thank you universe, thank you God for all the challenges and all the blessings.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tahirakashyapkhurrana (@tahirakashyap)

She continued, “Had it not been for these obstacles, I wouldn’t have acknowledged your love. Thank you for giving me another opportunity to become a better version of myself. So here’s to Tahira 3.0! Back to the grind, back to the hustle, back to life—and so glad to be back at work! Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost TO BE CONTD….”

Ayushmann responded with a red heart emoji. Fellow artists Aparshakti Khurana, Nakuul Mehta, Bhumi Pednekar, and Saiyami Kher echoed the sentiment with hearts of their own, rallying around her in solidarity.

Earlier this month, Tahira had announced that she is facing her second breast cancer relapse. In a moving note on April 7, she reflected on the importance of regular screening, calling it not just a precaution but a lifesaver.

“Seven year itch or the power of regular screening—it’s a perspective. I’d like to go with the latter and suggest the same for everyone who needs to get regular mammograms. Round 2 for me… I still got this,” she wrote. “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. When life becomes too generous and throws them again at you, you squeeze them calmly into your favourite kala khatta drink and sip it with all the good intentions.”

Tahira was first diagnosed with stage zero breast cancer in 2018. Since then, she’s been open about her journey.