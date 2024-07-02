Tabu recalls Priyadarshan pouring coconut oil on her head on ‘Virasat’ set

Two-time National Award winner Tabu starred in Priyadarshan’s 1997 film ‘Virasat’, for which she earned the Best Actress (critics) Filmfare award. Her role as Gehna, a meek and docile wife, remains significant in her career. To portray Gehna, the ‘Andhadhun’ actress underwent a transformation, de-glamourizing herself with a village look: simple sarees, oily, braided hair. Recounting the shoot in an interview, Tabu recalled how Priyadarshan once poured an entire bottle of oil into her hair.

In a recent interview with Zoom, Tabu remembered the incident, saying, “Priyan (Priyadarshan) wanted me to have oily hair and a village look. The hairstylist advised me to apply a little gel for a shiny effect. But when I arrived on set, Priyan insisted on real oil. He returned with a bottle of coconut oil and poured it over my head, saying, ‘This is what I meant.’”

Tabu added that this simplified her preparation, requiring only five minutes to dress in a saree, apply oil, and braid her hair.

Earlier, in an interview with Filmfare, Tabu reflected on her impromptu beatboxing scene in the film. The ‘De De Pyaar De’ actress admitted she didn’t know it was called beatboxing at the time and didn’t rehearse for it. She was relieved it wrapped in one take, as it concluded the day’s shoot.

‘Virasat’ is a remake of the Tamil film ‘Thevar Magan’, written by Kamal Haasan and directed by Malayalam filmmaker Bharathan. Alongside Tabu, the film starred Anil Kapoor, Amrish Puri, Pooja Batra, and Milind Gunaji.

Tabu’s next project is the romantic drama ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’. She stars alongside Ajay Devgn, set for release on July 5.