‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’: Tabu and Ajay Devgn set for a romantic journey in their 50s

Tabu and Ajay Devgn have consistently proven their captivating on-screen chemistry in numerous films. The duo, renowned for their successful collaborations in movies like ‘Drishyam’ and ‘De De Pyaar De,’ is set to embark on another romantic venture in their upcoming film, ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.’ Tabu and Devgn aim to gracefully challenge the stereotype that romance is solely for the young, showcasing a beautiful narrative that defies age-related expectations. Both actors, now in their 50s, recently shared their perspectives while promoting their latest project.

When asked about portraying romantic leads in their 50s, Tabu highlighted the pivotal role of filmmakers in shaping cinematic narratives. She praised director Neeraj Pandey for envisioning and bringing to life a love story featuring herself and Ajay in lead roles. Tabu expressed that as societal views on romance evolve, so too should cinema. She emphasized that feelings deepen with age, transforming the perception and experience of love. These themes resonate deeply in their upcoming film, where these insights come to life on screen.

Echoing Tabu’s sentiments, Ajay Devgn, known for his roles in films like ‘Omkara,’ shared similar thoughts. The actor remarked that maturity enriches love, making it more nuanced and profound, transcending age boundaries. He emphasized that with age comes a deeper understanding of love, free from the innocence of youth.

Set against a backdrop spanning two decades, ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ follows Ajay’s character Krishan, who is imprisoned and separated from his love, Vasudha (Tabu), only to reunite with her after 22 years upon his release. Alongside Devgn and Tabu, the film features Saiee Manjrekar, Jimmy Shergill, and Shantanu Maheshwari in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on July 5, 2024.