Taapsee Pannu shares her happiness on Vikrant Massey’s success with “12th Fail”

Actors Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey worked together in the popular movie, “Haseen Dillruba” whose much-anticipated sequel is all set to release in August this year under the name, “Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba.” Amid the new release’s buzz, Taapsee talked about her happiness on Vikrant Massey’s success with his acclaimed film “12th Fail”.

In an interview with Fever FM, Pannu was asked if she has seen her co-actors movie “12th Fail”, to which she replied, “Of course” and revealed that she never missed out on Massey’s films.

Adding on Pannu shared that she watched the movie sometime after its release as she was busy shooting her upcoming movie “Khel Khel Mein” in London. She revealed that after returning to India, she heard a lot about the movie and its collections which made her immensely happy for Massey.

She recalled sending a long message to him to describe her joy over his success and how his triumph was very “personal” to her. She said, “Because I have seen him, how good he has been consistently. But the number validation, I don’t know; it feels like a personal celebration.”

Pannu revealed that when she saw “12th Fail”, she understood the reason behind the love, the movie was garnering. Expressing the importance of a movie’s collection for an actor, she said, “But I never had doubts about his talent; it’s about him finally getting the validation of numbers”.

“Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba” is a romantic thriller directed by Jayprad Desai and written by Kanika Dhillon. The movie features Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal, and Jimmy Shergill in important roles. It will be released on Netflix on August 9.