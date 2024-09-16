Taapsee Pannu on ‘Pink’ and ongoing struggle for women’s safety on its 8th anniversary

As the film “Pink” marks its 8th anniversary, Taapsee Pannu, who played a pivotal role in the movie, has shared her thoughts on its enduring relevance. Known for her impactful performances, Taapsee’s portrayal of a young woman grappling with the trauma of molestation remains one of her most celebrated roles. Despite the film’s release eight years ago, its themes continue to resonate deeply, highlighting ongoing issues around women’s safety and consent.

Speaking on the occasion, Taapsee expressed both pride and dismay. “It’s hard to believe that our modest film has held such significance over the years,” she said. “And yet, it’s disheartening that, despite our efforts, the struggle for women’s safety and consent continues unabated. It’s a bittersweet feeling to be part of something that has stayed so relevant.”

“Pink,” directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and written by Shoojit Sircar, Ritesh Shah, and Roy Chowdhury, was a standout film in 2016. It delves into the complexities of women’s rights and societal expectations, setting a high bar for socially relevant cinema. The film’s powerful narrative and Taapsee’s nuanced performance earned it critical acclaim and a National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues.

Advertisement

In “Pink,” Taapsee portrayed Meenal Arora, a role that brought her widespread recognition. Her performance alongside veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan received a lot of praise. The movie was produced by Rising Sun Films with a budget of ₹30 crore and features an ensemble cast that includes Kirti Kulhari, Andrea Tariang, Angad Bedi, Tushar Pandey, Piyush Mishra, and Dhritiman Chatterjee.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

Despite the film’s critical success, Taapsee acknowledges that its core message remains as pertinent as ever. The ongoing relevance of “Pink” underscores the persistent challenges in addressing women’s issues in India and around the world.

Taapsee Pannu continues to be a prominent figure in Indian cinema. Her recent works, including “Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba” and “Khel Khel Mein,” both released in August, have further solidified her reputation as a leading actress. These films have been particularly special as they coincided with her birthday month.