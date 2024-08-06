Taapsee Pannu faces misogynistic backlash over India’s Olympics badminton performance

Actress Taapsee Pannu faced backlash on social media following the Indian team’s performance in Men’s Doubles Badminton. Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, coached by Mathias Boe, lost to Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in the quarter-finals, prompting Mathias Boe to announce his retirement. During the Paris Olympics, Pannu enthusiastically cheered for the team from the stands, proudly waving the Indian flag. However, she has been blamed for the team’s performance and dubbed “Pannu-ti,” a play on ‘panauti’ meaning an ill omen. This sparked a heated debate on social media with fans passionately arguing over the issue.

This blame game isn’t new in sports, reminiscent of similar incidents in cricket where players’ wives have been targeted for their husbands’ on-field performances. Sharmila Tagore, wife of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, has previously spoken out about facing such criticism. Now, Taapsee Pannu finds herself the latest target.

A video of the actress at the event was widely shared on Instagram, triggering a flood of comments. Some attributed the players’ loss to her presence, with remarks like, “Now I know the reason for Satchi’s loss,” and “Because of her, Chiraj and Satwik are out.” Taapsee Pannu was also criticized for waving the flag during the badminton math, accused of obstructing others’ views and lacking manners.

Despite the criticism, many of Pannu’s fans came to her defense, highlighting the illogical connection between her presence and the players’ performance. One supporter noted, “Now men have a problem with women supporting their husbands too,” referencing the broader issue of blaming women for men’s sporting outcomes, as seen in Anushka Sharma’s case with Virat Kohli.

Pannu’s presence at the Olympics also made waves on social media for her stylish appearances in sarees during her time in Paris.