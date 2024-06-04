Sanya Malhotra Wins Best Actress at NYIFF 2024 for ‘Mrs’

In a proud moment for Indian cinema, Sanya Malhotra has won the Best Actress award at the New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF) 2024 for her exceptional performance in the film ‘Mrs.’ Directed by Arati Kadav, ‘Mrs.’ is a poignant exploration of societal expectations and personal identity, earning widespread acclaim for its narrative and Malhotra’s powerful portrayal.

Director Arati Kadav announced the news on Instagram, expressing her elation: “Thrilled beyond words. The Best Actress! @sanyamalhotra_ @nyindianfilmfest.” Sanya Malhotra shared this post on her Instagram stories, adding, “Yay! Thank you, @nyindianfilmfest I can’t wait for everyone to watch Mrs.”

‘Mrs.’ is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Pammi Baweja, and Harman Baweja. It is a Hindi adaptation of the acclaimed Malayalam film ‘The Great Indian Kitchen.’ The story revolves around Malhotra’s character, who faces the pressures and expectations of marital life. As she navigates her role as a wife, she embarks on a journey of self-discovery, challenging societal norms and striving to find her own voice.

The film has been a favorite at various film festivals, with Sanya Malhotra’s performance particularly standing out. Her portrayal of Richa, a woman torn between tradition and her own aspirations, has resonated deeply with audiences and critics alike.

Sanya Malhotra had previously shared her excitement about the nomination, stating, “It is a proud moment for me that ‘Mrs.’ has been chosen as the closing film for NYIFF. Playing Richa, a character grappling with the delicate balance between tradition and ambition, was an immense honor and responsibility. It embodies the struggles of so many Indian women. Our endeavor to breathe life into this story has been incredibly rewarding, and I am eagerly awaiting to share it with the world.”

Looking ahead, Sanya Malhotra has an exciting lineup of projects. She will appear next in ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’. Shashank Khaitan is behind its writing and direction. This film marks her first collaboration with both Khaitan and Dharma Productions. ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ is ready to release in theaters on April 18, 2025.

Sanya Malhotra’s win at NYIFF is a testament to her talent and the powerful storytelling of ‘Mrs’. It highlights the significant strides Indian cinema is making on the global stage, with stories that resonate universally.