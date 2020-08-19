The Supreme Court will today pronounce the verdict on a petition filed by actress Rhea Chakraborty seeking transfer of the case filed in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death from Patna to Mumbai. The transfer petition filed by Rhea has been opposed by the Bihar government and Sushant Singh’s father KK Singh. Also, the SC will clarify if the CBI will take over the investigation into the alleged suicide of the late actor.

Amidst all this, Sushant’s fans and family have been constantly urging for a CBI probe into the matter. It’s been more than two months since the untimely demise of the young actor. He allegedly died by suicide on June 14. Ahead of the verdict, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti penned a prayer.

Shweta took to her official Instagram handle and shared the iconic scene from Mahabharat featuring Lord Krishna and Arjun on their chariot amid the battle. She also penned a prayer along the moment. She wrote, “Lead Us from darkness unto LIGHT! Sharnagati #GlobalPrayers4SSR #Godiswithus (sic).”

Shweta has been praying hard for her brother’s case. While she sought blessings from Kaal Bhairav, she also confessed she felt helpless. “There are moments when sense of helplessness takes over but then I remind myself there are millions who are praying and fighting for truth and at no cost justice can be denied!” the emotional sister confessed.

As for the verdict, Justice Hrishikesh Roy will share his verdict on the petition filed by Rhea Chakraborty at 11 am.