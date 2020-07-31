In the latest development in Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case, Ankita Lokhande has finally broken her silence on his death. Recently, Ankita had given an exclusive interview to Republic TV. Extending her support to Ankita, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti also reacted to it.

Shweta took to her Instagram handle to share the link of the interview along with a picture of the national emblem. She captioned the post with the hashtags: #satyamevjayate #indiaforsushant. Satyamev Jayate stands for ‘truth always triumphs’.

Ankita has recently told Republic TV that Sushant could not have been ‘depressed’. She said, “Sushant was not the guy who could commit suicide. We have seen worse situations when we were together. He was a happy-go-lucky guy,”

She continued, “How much ever I know him, he wasn’t a depressed guy. I have not seen a person like Sushant, a guy who used to write his own dreams, he had a diary… He had his 5-year plan — what he wants to do, how he will look, etc. And exactly after 5 years, he had fulfilled them. And when things like ‘depression’ are used after his name… it is heartbreaking. He might be upset, anxious, yes, but depression is a big word. Calling someone ‘bipolar’ is a big thing.”

She added, “The Sushant that I know- he came from a small town. He established himself on his own. He has taught me so many things, he taught me acting. Kisi ko pata bhi hai Sushant kaun aur kya tha? Everyone is writing their own portrayal of how ‘depressed’ he was, it hurts reading all of this.”

Ankita continued, “He found happiness in small things. He wanted to do farming, I know this for sure… he told me agar kuch nai hua to main apni short film bana lunga (if nothing else works out, I will make a short film). He was not a depressed guy, not at all. I don’t know what the situation was… but I will keep repeating this. I don’t want people to remember him as a depressed guy, he was a hero. He was an inspiration.”

Meanwhile, Shweta, on Thursday, called for Sushant’s fans across the nation to come together to get justice for her late brother.