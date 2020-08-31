It’s been more than two months now since Dil Bechara actor Sushant Singh Rajput left us for his heavenly abode. He died by suicide on June 14. Since then, his family has been trying to come to terms with his loss. Sushant’s sisters keep sharing the memories of their dear brother on their social media handles. From family gatherings to his excitement for flying planes, his family keeps posting throwback pictures and videos, making his fans stay in awe of him. Not just this, his family is striving hard to get justice for him. His US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti is leading the way. The throwback photos of Sushant with his family have given fans a glimpse of the good old days when the actor was happy and was with his loved ones.

Recently, Shweta took to her Instagram handle to share a few throwback photos with Sushant from a 2014 family get-together during his elder sister Rani’s wedding anniversary. In the photos, Sushant can be seen happily joining his sister Shweta on the dance floor and grooving to “Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast”.

In another photo, Sushant and Shweta could be seen matching steps on the 90s song and in another picture, we get to see Sushant posing with his sisters Shweta, Meetu, Rani and Priyanka.

Recalling the good-old-days and remembering her late brother, Shweta wrote, “Bhai and I in May of 2014. We were dancing to the tune of “Tu Cheez Badi hai mast mast” after 20 long years on the occasion of wedding anniversary of Rani Di and Jiju. #MissYouBhai #MyBrotherTheBest (sic).”

Shweta also shared another throwback video of Sushant in which the late actor is seen generously distributing sweets and books to children. She called him, “somebody with a Heart of Gold.”

Seeing the video, there’s no denying that Sushant was so down to earth and always keen to help the society.