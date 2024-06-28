Suriya’s ‘Kanguva’ to clash with Alia Bhatt’s ‘Jigra’

The makers of Suriya’s highly anticipated action film, ‘Kanguva,’ have announced its release date, setting the stage for a clash with Alia Bhatt’s upcoming movie, ‘Jigra,’ which hits screens just a day later. Directed by Siva, ‘Kanguva’ is a pan-Indian action drama scheduled for release on October 10, while Vasant Bala’s ‘Jigra’ will follow on October 11.

Suriya took to Instagram to unveil the release date alongside a new poster featuring his character, wielding a sword atop what appears to be a mountain of bodies.

In ‘Kanguva,’ Suriya plays a dual role and faces off against Bobby Deol, who portrays the antagonist Udhiran. The film also marks Disha Patani’s debut in Tamil cinema. Joining the cast are Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, and others in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

‘Kanguva’ is set to feature groundbreaking VFX and action sequences, including a massive war scene involving over 10,000 individuals, according to sources close to the production.

Meanwhile, ‘Jigra,’ produced by Alia Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine Production and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, promises an emotional narrative centered around sibling love.

With both films offering thrilling narratives, fans are eagerly anticipating which will dominate the opening weekend at the box office.