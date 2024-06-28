Mandira Bedi on DDLJ shoot: ‘Not fun doing new things’

Mandira Bedi recently opened up in an interview about how she landed her first acting role in the blockbuster film ‘Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge,’ starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Speaking with Curly Tales, Bedi shared that acting wasn’t initially her plan, but it unexpectedly became part of her journey.

Reflecting on her breakthrough, Bedi recalled her path to the show ‘Shanti.’ Originally aiming to follow her older brother into banking, she pursued Media Communication at Sophia College and interned at Prahlad Kakkar’s office. Fate intervened when the show’s director visited, prompting Bedi to audition—a moment that changed her trajectory.

Following her success on ‘Shanti,’ Bedi played Preeti in the 1995 hit ‘Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge.’ Recounting the filming of the iconic song ‘Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna,’ she remembered Saroj Khan advising her to adjust her dance style, humorously noting her initial struggles with grace. “I can lift weights and run miles, but I lack the finesse,” she admitted.

Mandira Bedi contrasted her roles in ‘Shanti’ and ‘DDLJ,’ describing the challenge of embodying Preeti’s unfamiliar dance moves. Despite initial awkwardness, she navigated the demands with determination.

Reflecting on her experience with Humans of Bombay, Bedi praised Shah Rukh Khan’s kindness and Kajol’s eventual camaraderie. Despite a reserved start, Kajol and she bonded over time. Bedi cherishes the memories, summing up her journey with gratitude.

Beyond ‘DDLJ,’ Bedi found success in hosting reality shows and cricket leagues, expanding her career repertoire.