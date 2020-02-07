Actors Diljit Dosanjh and Manoj Bajpayee are all set to share screen space for the first time in their upcoming flick titled Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. While the film is already on the floors, the makers, on Friday shared a first glimpse of the film.

Taking it to the official Instagram handle, Manoj Bajpayee shared the first glimpse. In the picture, one can see Manoj and Diljit standing at the entrance of a train and laughing as if they have seen something funny. Alongside the picture, Bajpayee wrote, “Jab #SurajPeMangalBhari on platform no 10! A @zeestudiosofficial production, directed by #AbhishekSharma (sic).”

“Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is a unique family comedy that draws humour from the quirks of its refreshing yet relatable characters. The world is set in the innocence of the 1990s when there was no social media or mobile phones,” said Abhishek Sharma in an interview.

He further added that to work with awesome actors like Diljit, Manoj, Fatima, and a fantastic ensemble cast, he is sure that he will be able to create an entertaining narrative for the family audience,” reported IANS.

Shariq Patel, CEO, Zee Studios, shared, “It’s a new and unique concept, a mad family comedy with a powerful cast that will definitely entertain the audiences! We are happy to associate with Abhishek as the captain of this ship; excited to begin our journey next month.”

The film is slated to release this year.