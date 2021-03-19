Actress Sunny Leone exudes mermaid vibes in her new social media post. Sunny posted a string of images on Instagram wearing a lavender hologram-hued scaled dress. She stands by the pool side.

The actress completed her look with glittery eye-makeup and brownish lips.

For caption, Sunny chose a queen emoji. Her photograph was flooded with over 448K likes.

Sunny is currently busy shooting in Kerala for the reality show “MTV Splitsvilla”.

She is all set to make her debut on the digital space with the fictional web show called “Anamika”, which is billed as a ‘gun-fu’ action thriller directed by Vikram Bhatt.