Sunil Grover shares adorable photo with his four dogs

Comedian and actor Sunil Grover recently delighted his fans with an adorable photo of himself and his four beloved dogs. The heartwarming image, shared on Instagram, features Sunil smiling broadly as he poses with his furry companions.

In the picture, Sunil, dressed in a simple black outfit, sits surrounded by three playful puppies, while a larger dog stands in front of him. The joyful moment is captured with the caption “kaarvaan,” reflecting his affection for the group of dogs.

Advertisement

One of the dogs rests on his lap, another stands next to him, and two others look curiously at the camera, adding to the charm of the photo.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunil Grover (@whosunilgrover)

Sunil Grover has always been open about his love for animals, often sharing glimpses of his pets with his followers. His connection with animals has become a well-known part of his public persona, and this latest post offers a rare, personal look at the actor’s life outside of his professional work. Fans were quick to respond, expressing their appreciation for the endearing snapshot.

On the professional front, Sunil is making waves once again with his return to “The Great Indian Kapil Show” on Netflix. His reunion with comedian Kapil Sharma comes after a long break following a fallout in 2017.

The two had a strained relationship after an argument during a flight back to India from a tour in Australia. This led to a six-year hiatus in their collaboration. However, the two comedians have reconciled, and Sunil’s return to the show marks the end of their long separation.

Sunil Grover rose to fame with his iconic roles as Gutthi in ‘Comedy Nights With Kapil’ and Dr. Mashoor Gulati on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’.