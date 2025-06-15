Suniel Shetty honors father Veerappa Shetty: “My first hero… my forever home”

On Father’s Day, Suniel Shetty took a quiet, emotional moment to remember the man who shaped his life — his late father, Veerappa Shetty.

Without grand gestures or elaborate words, Suniel’s heartfelt message touched many as he shared an unseen photo from his childhood, calling his father his “first hero.”

Advertisement

Instead of a long post, Suniel kept it simple and honest. “No big post. No fancy words. Just a heart full of gratitude and a quiet thank you… For the love that never asked for anything in return. For being my first hero, my silent strength, my forever home. Happy Father’s Day,” he wrote.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suniel Shetty (@suniel.shetty)

The black-and-white childhood picture he posted spoke volumes. A young Suniel, seated on his father’s lap, gazes curiously at the camera while his father gently holds him.

Suniel’s father, Veerappa Shetty, passed away on February 28, 2017, at the age of 93. He had been receiving treatment at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after battling health issues following a stroke in 2013. It is said that Suniel had arranged for a full ICU setup at home to care for his father.

Throughout his life, Suniel Shetty has often spoken about the role his father played in shaping his values. He proudly called Veerappa his real hero — not because of fame or success, but for his resilience, simplicity, and honesty.

Suniel has shared in earlier interviews how his father started from the ground up, working as a cleaning boy in a restaurant where he would wash used plates. Life was never easy for Veerappa.

He often slept on mustard sacks, using rolled-up gunny bags as pillows, yet he never lost his spirit.