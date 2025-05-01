Suniel Shetty hails KL Rahul for his IPL 2025 form: “His bat is doing the talking”

Actor Suniel Shetty couldn’t be prouder of his son-in-law, cricketer KL Rahul, whose exceptional performance in the ongoing IPL 2025 season has been making waves.

Rahul, now with Delhi Capitals, has been in phenomenal form, already scoring three half-centuries. His contributions have been a major factor in Delhi’s strong showing so far this year.

When asked about success of KL Rahul, Suniel Shetty was quick to praise the cricketer but, in typical modest fashion, downplayed any need for personal accolades.

“Rahul’s bat is doing the talking. What more can I say? And why should I praise my own? Even when my films did well, I never boasted about them. I simply moved on to the next project,” said the actor.

One of Rahul’s standout moments came during an April 10 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, where he played a brilliant innings of 93′ runs off just 53 balls. His knock was instrumental in helping Delhi Capitals chase down the 164-run target with ease.

Known for his cool and composed demeanor on the field, Rahul’s chest-thumping, pointing to the ground, and tapping his bat on the pitch seemed like a declaration of dominance.

Rahul later revealed that his celebration was inspired by the hit Kannada film ‘Kantara’.

Reacting to his son-in-law’s fiery celebration, Suniel Shetty shared, “Yeh pehli baar dekha hai usko aise karte hue, you know. So somewhere down the line, he must have been hurt. He told the people. Aur jisko message milna hota hai, usko mil hi jaata hai.” Shetty, who has always been a pillar of support for Rahul, understands that sometimes, emotions spill over in the heat of the moment, and Rahul’s message was clearly received by those who needed to hear it.

KL Rahul’s journey in IPL has seen him evolve as a key player for various teams, including Lucknow Super Giants (where he served as captain from 2022 to 2024), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and Punjab Kings (PBKS).