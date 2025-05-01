Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan: Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor’s love story is almost here

Get ready to witness a heartwarming romance unfold on the big screen this summer! The highly anticipated romantic drama ‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan’, starring Vikrant Massey and debutante Shanaya Kapoor, finally has a release date.

The film will hit cinemas on July 11, much to the excitement of movie lovers everywhere.

Advertisement

Announced through an exciting social media video on Wednesday, the film’s release is ready to make waves as Shanaya Kapoor steps into the world of Bollywood with her first major role.

Advertisement

She will be seen alongside the talented Vikrant Massey, who has already captured the hearts of fans with his impressive performances in films like ’12th Fail’ and ‘The Sabarmati Report’.

Directed by Santosh Singh, ‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan’ promises to be an emotional rollercoaster. The film’s story, penned by Niranjan Iyengar and Mansi Bagla, explores the complex emotions of love, longing, and connection between its two lead characters.

The soothing music, composed by Vishal Mishra, will undoubtedly complement the film’s romantic atmosphere.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zee Studios (@zeestudiosofficial)

Produced by Zee Studios and Mini Films, the film is ready to be a visual treat, with Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla at the helm of production.

While ‘Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan’ is generating all the buzz, Vikrant Massey isn’t slowing down anytime soon. He has another major project in the pipeline—’White’, in which he portrays the spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

This film is shaping up to be a global thriller, exploring Colombia’s 52-year-long civil war and how it finally saw an end. Directed by Montoo Bassi, ‘White’ will have backing of producers Siddharth Anand and Mahaveer Jain.