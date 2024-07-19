Suniel Shetty unveils ‘Sbooch’: India’s newest Kombucha drink

Mumbai witnessed a momentous occasion as Suniel Shetty unveiled ‘Sbooch’, a new entrant in the realm of health drinks, promising to revolutionize the Indian market with its preservative-free kombucha. The launch event, graced by Shetty himself, highlighted the significance of gut health in today’s fast-paced lifestyle.

The actor, renowned for his roles in iconic films like ‘Border’ and ‘Hera Pheri’, showcased his enthusiasm for Sbooch, emphasizing its potential as a game-changer in the beverage industry. Developed by Mumbai-based startup Sbooch, this range of kombucha is crafted using raw fruits, vegetables, and natural ingredients, ensuring a wholesome experience with less than 4 grams of natural sugar per serving.

Niraj Manek, the visionary behind Sbooch, expressed his commitment to authenticity, stating, “Our kombucha is true to its roots, free from artificial additives and enriched with the real flavors that resonate with the Indian palate.”

Speaking at the event, Suniel Shetty underscored the pivotal role of gut health in overall well-being. “The gut is where it all begins,” Shetty remarked, stressing how crucial it is to nurture gut health for a balanced life. His endorsement of Sbooch reflects a personal quest for a guilt-free beverage option that appeals across age groups, aligning with today’s health-conscious consumer demands.

Sbooch promises a diverse range of flavors, promising to cater to varied tastes while promoting a healthier lifestyle. As Shetty noted, “Sbooch is a refreshing addition to our beverage choices, offering an all-natural alternative that our bodies truly appreciate.”

With its launch, Sbooch aims to carve a niche in the market, setting a benchmark for quality and authenticity in the increasingly competitive beverage landscape.