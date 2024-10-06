Sumukhi Suresh shares her journey to ‘CTRL’

Sumukhi Suresh, the talented standup comedian, actor, and dialogue writer for the film ‘CTRL’, shared her journey of collaborating with the renowned filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane on a project featuring actress Ananya Panday, now available for streaming on Netflix.

Reflecting on her aspirations, Sumukhi recalled a pivotal moment from the 2018 Ireel Awards, where she boldly expressed her desire to work with Motwane within five years.

“I don’t trust manifestations; they don’t work for me,” she admitted, emphasizing her dedication to making her dreams a reality. In 2021, motivated to change her narrative, she initiated an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Instagram that would allow her to tag Motwane in her stories. Her persistence paid off when he noticed her and followed her back.

Months later, at an event where Motwane was present, her friend Sumaira Shaikh encouraged her to approach the filmmaker while he was on his way to the restroom, despite the commotion surrounding them.

This encounter led to an exciting opportunity for Sumukhi. In 2022, she received a call from Motwane inviting her to write dialogues for ‘CTRL’, a psychological thriller deeply rooted in technology. Despite her initial uncertainty about her suitability for the genre, Sumukhi Suresh embraced the challenge, fully aware of her strength in the psychological aspects of storytelling.

As the film finally debuted on Netflix in 2024, Sumukhi reflected on her journey, highlighting the rigorous process of drafting dialogues, exchanging emails, and collaborating with the team. She humorously advised her followers against relying solely on manifestations, emphasizing the importance of hard work and perseverance.

In her post, she expressed gratitude to her co-star Ananya Panday and the film’s cinematographer Ishika Mohan Motwane, affectionately dubbed her “reel buddy.” She also recounted a missed call from the acclaimed director Anurag Kashyap, which left her feeling a mix of regret and nostalgia as she prepared to go on stage.