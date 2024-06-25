‘Stree 2’ teaser: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao are back as chaos strikes Chanderi

The much-awaited sequel of the year is coming to theaters soon, and fans are eager to know more after the thrilling cliffhanger ending of the 2018 film, ‘Stree.’ The makers of the film released the teaser for ‘Stree 2’ on June 25, promising a tale that will make you recoil in your seats and laugh at the same time.

The 2018 film garnered widespread admiration and acclaim, hailed as one of the best horror comedies of all time. Since the success of the first film, fans have been eagerly awaiting the sequel, receiving hints in ‘Bhediya’ and ‘Munjya,’ which are also part of the Maddock Supernatural Universe.

In the ‘Stree 2’ teaser, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee reprise their roles. The surprise entry of Tamannaah Bhatia has also excited netizens, as her role in the film remains under wraps. As fear strikes Chanderi again with the return of the spiteful Stree, the cast members reunite for an impending adventure. The teaser has fans buzzing, especially noting Shraddha Kapoor’s thick braid, which was chopped from Stree’s head in the first film, as her identity remained a mystery throughout the first installment.

Sharing the teaser on their Instagram handles, the cast members wrote, “Iss baar Chanderi mein azaadi ke din hoga aatank! The legend returns this INDEPENDENCE DAY, 15th August 2024!”

Catch the teaser here:

The original film centered around a mysterious witch called ‘Stree’ who abducted men at night, leaving only their clothes behind. To stop Stree’s hunt, pivotal cast members united to resolve the issue that plagued Chanderi. Given the success of its predecessor and the anticipation surrounding its sequel, ‘Stree 2’ is poised to be a commercial triumph.

The upcoming film is slated to release on Independence Day, August 15, entering a head-on box office battle with Akshay Kumar’s ‘Khel Khel Mein’ and John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh’s ‘Vedaa.’ With a stellar I-day release line-up, fans are in for a treat, with the box office opening weekend crown up for grabs.