Devendra Fadnavis takes part in the viral ‘Ghibli trend’

Currently, social media platforms are brimming with users sharing their photographs, iconic memes, and film stills in quintessential Studio Ghibli style. Users have generated these Ghibli-style images using OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Joining the viral trend is Maharashtra CM, Devendra Fadnavis as he appreciates the advancements in technology.

OpenAI’s new 40-image generator allows users to create the desired images with just a few prompts. Within seconds, the tool whips up an image resonating with the studio’s artistic style. Since the trend started gaining traction, several users generated numerous images. From popular memes, film stills, and photos of themselves, to other historic moments, a Ghibli version of everything is now swirling around the internet.

Taking part in the trend is Maharashtra CM, Devendra Fadnavis who generated a picture of himself with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ghibli style. Meanwhile, sharing the original and the AI-generated image on social media, he wrote, “That’s my #ghibli style entry. Technology just doesn’t stop surprising us pleasantly! @narendramodi @fadnavis_amruta.”

Studio Ghibli is a major animation house based in Tokyo, Japan. It has created several iconic animated films that have defined the genre of filmmaking. Some of the banner’s most popular titles include ‘Spirited Away,’ ‘Howl’s Moving Castle,’ ‘My Neighbour Totoro,’ and ‘Ponyo’ among others. Hayao Miyazaki, Isao Takahata, and Toshio Suzuki founded the studio in 1985. The artistic style of the studio’s visually inviting works is made by hand over months. It is characterised by soft lines, pastel and warm-toned colours, intricate details, and a surreal and fantastical landscape.

As soon as the trend started going viral, several noted personalities started generating images. Additionally, OpenAI’s CEO also created a Ghibli-style image of himself for his X (formerly Twitter) profile. However, while several users are enjoying the tool, several Ghibli fans are expressing their displeasure. They note that AI goes against the studio’s creative vision and undermines Miyazaki’s opposition to using AI in art.