‘Stree 2’ releases on OTT! But there’s a catch

The biggest film of the year, and now of Hindi cinema by domestic collections, ‘Stree 2’ releases on OTT. After inaugurating the 600-crore club and emerging as the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time, the horror-comedy is available on Amazon Prime Video starting today. However, there’s a catch!

The film chronicling the second chapter of the doom looming over Chanderi is available for rent on the streaming platform. Currently priced at Rs 349, a viewer can watch the film within 30 days of purchase. However, once the film has been started, the viewer needs to complete streaming it within 48 hours. It is assumed that since the title is already running in theatres, the film is available on a pay-on-demand basis. ‘Stree 2’ will be soon available for free to Amazon Prime subscribers. On the other hand, the prequel film is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Meanwhile, in an impressive box office momentum, the film recently collected over 600 crores domestically. The second horror-comedy film under the ‘Stree’ series of Maddock’s Supernatural Universe racked up 307.80 crores in its first week including its Wednesday previews. The film then collected 145.80 crores in its second week, and 72.83 crores in its third week. Additionally, the film collected 37.75 crores in its fourth week and 25.72 crores in its fifth week.

Subsequently, the film collected 5.20 crores on its sixth Friday, 3.80 crores on its sixth Saturday and 5.32 crores on its sixth Sunday. Moreover, it collected 1.50 crore on its sixth Monday and 1.35 crore on its sixth Tuesday. The film racked up 1.30 crore on its sixth Wednesday. The total collection of ‘Stree 2’ now stands at 608.37 crores.

‘Stree 2’ is the sequel to Amar Kaushik’s 2018 blockbuster and is the second instalment of the ‘Stree’ film series. Meanwhile, it is the fifth title in Maddock’s Supernatural Universe. The film stars Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles. Moreover, the makers have already confirmed the third instalment.

The second instalment featured a headless antagonist called ‘Sarkata’ abducting the women of Chanderi. To spread his reign of terror, the ‘Stree’ boys and the mysterious woman (Shraddha Kapoor) reunite. Packed with thrill, amusing horror, and a truckload of comedy, the film delivered as per expectations. It continued the narrative of the 2018 film and also featured a cameo of Varun Dhawan’s ‘Bhediya.’ Moreover, the film had a surprise appearance by Akshay Kumar.

With the impressive streak and the tantalising post-credits scene, fans await to find out what will come with ‘Stree 3.’