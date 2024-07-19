Sshura Khan hails Helen as fitness inspiration in pilates session

In a heartwarming Instagram post, Sshura Khan, wife of actor Arbaaz Khan, recently expressed her admiration for veteran Bollywood icon Helen, who continues to inspire with her dedication to fitness.

Sharing a delightful moment from their Pilates session, Sshura posted a picture where she affectionately plants a kiss on Helen’s cheek. The image also features their Pilates trainer, Yasmin Karachiwala, capturing a candid moment of warmth and camaraderie.

“Pilates buddies,” Sshura captioned the post, adding, “Helen aunty, you are such an inspiration.” The gesture highlights Helen’s enduring influence not only as a legendary actress but also as a role model for maintaining vitality and health.

Helen, known for her iconic performances since the 1950s, has graced over 700 films and continues to defy age stereotypes with her enthusiasm for fitness. Her journey in Bollywood began with the song ‘Mera Naam Chin Chin Choo’ in the movie Howrah Bridge, marking the start of a remarkable career that spans decades.

Aside from her professional achievements, Helen’s personal life has also been notable. She was married to director Prem Narayan Arora from 1957 to 1972 before marrying screenwriter Salim Khan in 1981, becoming an integral part of Bollywood’s illustrious Khan family.

Arbaaz Khan, known for his roles in Hindi cinema and as the son of screenwriter Salim Khan, tied the knot with Sshura Khan in a private nikah ceremony in Mumbai. They celebrated their union surrounded by loved ones, as Arbaaz shared their joy with a heartfelt Instagram announcement.

Arbaaz was previously in a marital relationship with Malaika Arora, with whom he shares a son named Arhaan. Despite their separation in 2016 and subsequent divorce in 2017, the family remains close-knit, supported by their extended family network within the film industry.

With Helen’s enduring charm and dedication to fitness, she continues to inspire generations, earning admiration from peers and fans alike. Her friendship with Sshura Khan underscores the timeless bonds forged in Bollywood, where respect and admiration transcend generations.