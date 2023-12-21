SRK fans kick off Dunki release with dhol and fireworks

SRK enthusiasts are joyously embracing the release of ‘Dunki’ with fervor in Mumbai. The highly anticipated comedy-drama featuring Shah Rukh Khan has finally hit the theaters, and on the inaugural day and show, a vibrant assembly of fans set the atmosphere ablaze with dhols, nagada and fireworks.

Christmas arrived early for SRK devotees, and the exuberant celebration by fans has become a viral sensation on social media. Decked out in Santa costumes, supporters proudly displayed ‘Dunki’ banners.

The film’s debut showing in India took place at 5.55 am at the iconic Gaiety Galaxy single-screen theatre in Mumbai, and SRK’s enthusiasts orchestrated a jubilant spectacle to inaugurate the release.

Videos circulated by Shah Rukh’s fan clubs depict a lively throng dancing to the rhythmic beats of ‘dhol’ and igniting fireworks to mark the commencement of ‘Dunki’s’ screening.

A sizable SRK cutout adorned the venue, adding to the festive ambiance. From dancing to dhols to brandishing posters and banners of SRK and ‘Dunki,’ and fireworks, fans extended a grand welcome to the film.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, ‘Dunki’ features a stellar cast, including Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani.

Earlier, SRK and Rajkumar Hirani conducted a grand promotional event in Dubai, where videos surfaced of the actor recreating his signature pose with arms outstretched during a drone show at Dubai’s Burj Khalifa.

Co-written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, ‘Dunki’ narrates the heartwarming tale of four friends – Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli – who aspire to settle in London for a better life, undertaking a challenging yet transformative journey.

At a Dubai event, SRK expressed that ‘Dunki’ holds a special place in his heart, describing it as his best film. He emphasized the importance of creating films that resonate with him personally, culminating the year with a film for himself. Urging everyone to watch ‘Dunki’ on December 21, SRK promised a film that touches hearts and induces laughter.

This film marks SRK’s maiden collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani and Taapsee.