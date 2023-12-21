“Hoping you all have a great time”: SRK addresses fans as excitement surrounds ‘Dunki’

The eagerly anticipated comedy-drama ‘Dunki’, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, is set for release this Thursday. Fans are eagerly awaiting SRK’s new on-screen persona in Dunki.

The film’s debut screening in India is scheduled for 5.55 am at Mumbai’s iconic single-screen theatre, Gaiety Galaxy, and fans have ensured that the premiere of SRK’s latest release is nothing short of a celebration.

Various videos and images from this grand celebration by SRK fans have gone viral on social media.

In videos shared by Shah Rukh’s fan clubs, a massive crowd can be seen dancing to the beats of dhol and setting off fireworks to kick off the release of Dunki.

A large cutout of SRK was also spotted at the venue.

Overwhelmed by the love and enthusiasm of the fans for Dunki, Shah Rukh took to X and wrote, “Thank you guys and girls, have a good show, and I hope you all get entertained by #Dunki.”

Shah Rukh Khan is an actor who never misses an opportunity to inspire fans with his witty and interesting comments.

In his trademark style, SRK urged his adoring fans to go and watch the movie first.

A post on his official X handle read, “Arre ab picture dekhne toh jao ya bahar hi kushti karte rahoge. Go in, see the movie, and tell me if you all enjoyed it. #Dunki.”

Rajkumar Hirani directed ‘Dunki,’ featuring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani.

SRK and Rajkumar Hirani promoted their film in Dubai in a grand way on Tuesday. Videos of the evening are online on the actor’s fan clubs on social media. There he is recreating his signature pose with his arms stretched out in the air. This happened during the drone show at Dubai’s Burj Khalifa.

Dunki has been co-written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon. It is a heartwarming tale of four friends — Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli — who dream of settling down in London for a better life but have to undertake an arduous yet life-changing journey to reach their goal.

At one of the events in Dubai, SRK described ‘Dunki’ as his best film.

“So when I made Jawan, I thought I made a film for boys and girls but I didn’t make anything for myself, then I made Dunki. So this is my film. This film is very close to my heart. When I was doing Pathaan, many people who write about films, those who apparently know about films more than the filmmakers, were saying what kind of roles I was doing, so I really felt that I should do films that come from my heart, and this includes all the films that I did this year. I started the year with Pathaan, which was always ladies first, and I want to end the year with a film for myself. So, please watch Dunki on December 21. Everyone will find something in the film that will touch their heart. The film will make you laugh also,” he said.

The film marks SRK’s first collaboration with Hirani and Taapsee. (ANI)