Mera joota hai Japani: Kareena Kapoor sets IIFA 2025 on fire with Raj Kapoor tribute

Bollywood’s beloved Kareena Kapoor lit up the stage at the 25th Silver Jubilee edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2025 in Jaipur with a heartfelt tribute to her legendary grandfather, Raj Kapoor. Taking center stage, Kareena danced to some of Raj Kapoor’s most iconic songs, including ‘Mera Joota Hai Japani’ and ‘Pyar Hua Ikraar Hua’.

The official IIFA Instagram handle shared a clip of the mesmerizing act, captioning it, “We’re truly in love with this beautiful tribute to Raj Kapoor for our Silver Jubilee celebration! #IIFA2025 #RajasthanTourism #IIFAJaipur #NEXA #CreateInspire #SobhaxIIFA.”

Another post hyped up her ‘Mera Joota Hai Japani’ performance with a playful reference to her iconic ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ character, reading, “Poo ki performance ko hum denge 10/10 – There is simply no one like Kareena Kapoor Khan!”

Ahead of the event, Kareena had expressed her excitement about returning to the IIFA stage after many years. “It’s an incredible moment for me. IIFA and I have had almost parallel journeys in cinema, both completing 25 years. Performing at this milestone edition is extra special, as it’s a tribute to my grandfather, Raj Kapoor. His 100th birth anniversary was celebrated across the country with immense love. And this is my way of honoring his legacy,” she shared.

Raj Kapoor, hailed as the ‘Showman of Indian Cinema’, was a visionary filmmaker. His work continues to influence Bollywood and beyond. His films beautifully captured the aspirations and struggles of ordinary people, blending music, drama, and humor in a way that resonated globally.

Through his storytelling, he defined an era of Indian cinema. He also took it to international audiences, cementing his legacy worldwide.