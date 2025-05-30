Sridevi-Madhuri Filmfare debate resurfaces after Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘accidental’ Insta like

Sridevi-Madhuri debate: In the age of eagle-eyed social media sleuths, even a double tap can cause a digital avalanche, and Janhvi Kapoor is the latest celebrity in the crosshairs.

The young Bollywood star found herself facing unexpected heat after she “liked” a rather controversial Instagram reel.

The video claimed that Madhuri Dixit bagged the Filmfare Best Actress award for her performance in the iconic, but according to the reel, “vulgar”, song ‘Dhak Dhak Karne Laga’ from ‘Beta’, while her mother, the legendary Sridevi, was allegedly overlooked for her powerful dual-role performance in ‘Khuda Gawah’.

Needless to say, that “like” didn’t go unnoticed.

In just hours, a screenshot of Janhvi’s like started doing the rounds on Reddit and other social platforms.

Cue the debates, the speculations, and, of course, the digital jury convening to decide whether this was a subtle statement, a swipe at Bollywood’s award culture, or just another case of a rogue thumb.

Some netizens rushed to Janhvi’s defense, suggesting that this was probably just a misclick. After all, we’ve seen this drama unfold before.

Earlier this month, cricketer Virat Kohli accidentally liked a bold picture of TV actress Avneet Kaur, which caused a mini-uproar online. Similarly, actress Tamannaah Bhatia ended up liking a reel featuring Deepika Padukone that addressed topics like misogyny and the gender pay gap in the film industry.

Both celebrities chalked it up to “algorithm glitches” and denied any intentional involvement.

As for Janhvi, she hasn’t responded yet.

The reel itself has stirred its own pot, reigniting a long-standing debate among cinema lovers: was Sridevi, despite her stellar performances and unmatched versatility, often underappreciated by the film industry compared to her contemporaries?

Many fans believe that ‘Khuda Gawah’ was one of her most nuanced roles, and the fact that she played two distinct characters in a high-octane drama only added to her cinematic legacy.

Meanwhile, Madhuri’s ‘Dhak Dhak’ number has always split audiences between admiring its sensual choreography and critiquing it for objectification.

What makes this moment even more sensitive is Janhvi’s own legacy. Being Sridevi’s daughter, every move she makes is under a magnifying glass.