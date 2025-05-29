After Virat, Tamannaah blames the algorithm for liking a post about Deepika

Amid the Deepika Padukone and Sandeep Reddy Vanga row, Tamannaah Bhatia liked a reel supporting Deepika. The clip lauded Deepika for not giving in to the propaganda of unprofessionalism and double standards. However, following this, Tamannaah blamed the Instagram algorithm for automatically liking posts. This comes after Virat Kohli also called out the algorithm.

Reportedly, Tamannaah Bhatia liked a reel lauding Deepika Padukone amid the Sandeep Reddy Vanga row over ‘Spirit.’ The clip showed a discussion about how some women do not buy into certain narratives. The clip featured Deepika Padukone shutting down a reporter who enquired if Ranveer Singh financially backed her production, ‘Chhapaak.’ The reel is titled, “Propaganda she is not falling for: Disrespect, men, sexism, gender pay gap, working overtime, unprofessionalism, misogyny, and double standards.”

Following this, Tamannaah took to her Instagram stories to share a video. Alongside, she penned a note on the platform’s algorithm. “Can Instagram please figure out how it likes pages on its own cause random people are making this news and I really have work to do.”

This comes after Virat Kohli blamed the platform’s algorithm after he liked a post featuring actress Avneet Kaur. His like sparked a buzz, and his subsequent reply furthered the creation of memes. He wrote, “I’d like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding.”

The clip comes after Deepika’s exit from Sandeep Vanga’s ‘Spirit’ with Prabhas. Following this, Triptii Dimri got on board as the female lead. As per reports, Vanga dropped her over renumeration and other demands. Following this, he took an implicit dig at Deepika. Taking to X, he wrote, “When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, you’ve ‘DISCLOSED’ the person that you are…Putting down a younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for? As a filmmaker, I put years of hard work behind my craft & for me, filmmaking is everything. You didn’t get it. You won’t get it, You will never get it.” Moreover, he even questioned her feminism.

