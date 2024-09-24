Sparsh Shrivastava overjoyed as ‘Laapataa Ladies’ goes to Oscars

Actor Sparsh Shrivastava is riding high following the announcement that his film, ‘Laapataa Ladies’, is India’s official entry for the 2025 Academy Awards. Sparsh, who plays the character Deepak in the film, expressed his excitement and disbelief at this prestigious recognition.

Released in theaters on March 1, 2024, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ is directorial venture of Kiran Rao and production of Aamir Khan Productions, Kindling Pictures, and Jio Studios. The Film Federation of India made the official announcement on Monday, igniting a wave of congratulatory messages for the cast and crew.

“It’s an emotional moment for me and the entire team of ‘Laapataa Ladies’,” Sparsh Shrivastava shared in an interview.

“I was busy in discussions when suddenly my phone started buzzing with congratulatory calls and messages. It feels surreal and magical. I was completely blown away.” He also conveyed his heartfelt gratitude towards Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan for placing their trust in him during the film’s production. “I can’t thank them enough for this incredible opportunity.”

Kiran Rao also took to Instagram to share her elation about the film’s Oscar nomination. In her heartfelt message, she expressed deep appreciation for the recognition. “It is an honor that the selection committee has chosen ‘Laapataa Ladies’ as India’s official entry to the Academy Awards. This acknowledgment reflects the hard work of my entire team, whose dedication and passion brought this story to life,” she wrote.

Rao highlighted cinema’s unique power to connect with audiences and stimulate important conversations, hoping that her film would resonate globally as it has in India.