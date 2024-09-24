Nitanshi Goel aka Phool celebrates ‘Laapataa Ladies’ Oscar entry

Young actress Nitanshi Goel is bursting with excitement and joy as her debut film ‘Laapataa Ladies’ has been selected as India’s official entry for the Best Foreign Film category at the Oscars.

Directed by Kiran Rao, the film has been making waves since the announcement, and Goel’s heartfelt reaction reflects her immense pride in the achievement.

The 17-year-old actress, who plays the lead role of Phool Kumari in the movie, couldn’t believe her ears when she first learned about this major milestone.

In an interview with ANI, Nitanshi shared her overwhelming emotions, saying, “I felt so happy. I was dancing all around in the room. I was brimming with gratitude. I’m really, really happy because this film is so special to me. Especially my character, Phool, has received so much love.”

For Nitanshi, the selection of ‘Laapataa Ladies’ for the Oscars is more than just a professional achievement—it’s a personal triumph. She expressed her deep gratitude for the love and support she’s received throughout this journey.

“I’m really thankful to Kiran ma’am, Aamir sir, and especially to my lovely audience. They have all given us wings to fly internationally. The way the film is being appreciated now, not just in India but also abroad, feels incredible,” she said.

Reflecting on the filming process, Nitanshi Goel shared a special moment that gave her a confidence boost on set. While Aamir Khan, who is one of the film’s producers, was not physically present during the shoot, he provided guidance and feedback through WhatsApp messages. Nitanshi recalls how one of these messages made a lasting impact on her performance.

“On the second day of shooting, I had a scene I was feeling a bit unsure about. I wanted validation from both Kiran ma’am and Aamir Sir. Then, Kiran ma’am showed me Aamir sir’s message where he wrote, ‘Your Phool is rocking it’. From that moment on, I felt so much more confident. That message really boosted me,” Nitanshi recounted with a smile.

Since the release of ‘Laapataa Ladies’, Nitanshi has been riding a wave of admiration and praise, both from the audience and within the film industry. The young actress still feels like she’s living in a dream, describing her journey as nothing short of a fairy tale.

“Ever since the release, the love my character Phool has received has been overwhelming. People meet me with so much love in their eyes, and it’s not just the audiences. So many filmmakers and actors, whom I deeply admire, have shown great appreciation for my work. It’s truly been a magical experience,” she said.

Released in theaters on March 1, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ stars Nitanshi Goel alongside Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastav, Ravi Kishan, and Chhaya Kadam.