Sooraj Pancholi to star as Veer Hamirji Gohil in Somnath temple biopic

Sooraj Pancholi is stepping into new territory with his first biopic, portraying the legendary warrior Veer Hamirji Gohil.

The film is based on the heroic battle to protect the Somnath temple in Gujarat during the 14th century, a tale of courage and sacrifice that has largely gone untold.

Directed by Prince Dhiman, the project promises to be a grand cinematic experience with elaborate sets, recreated palaces, and an immersive narrative.

The story sheds light on the brave warriors who fought valiantly to defend the temple from invaders, making it a tribute to unsung heroes of history.

This ambitious project also brings together an impressive ensemble cast, including Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, and Akanksha Sharma. Each actor will appear in unique, never-before-seen roles, adding depth and authenticity to the film.

The action sequences have been crafted to reflect the intensity of the era, with attention to historical detail. The filmmakers aim to strike a balance between entertainment and historical accuracy,

For Sooraj Pancholi, this role marks a milestone in his career, showcasing his versatility as an actor. Sharing the screen with seasoned performers like Shetty and Oberoi adds another layer of excitement.

Shetty, known for his commanding presence, and Oberoi, celebrated for his nuanced portrayals, bring their expertise to the table.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the first look, with speculation rife that it will be unveiled soon.