Imtiaz Ali reveals a ‘Jab We Met’ controversy that sparked an arrest warrant

It’s been over a decade since ‘Jab We Met’ charmed audiences with its delightful mix of humor, romance, and unforgettable train journeys.

But even today, director Imtiaz Ali recalls one chapter from the film’s journey that was far from charming: a legal tangle that almost put him behind bars.

In a candid conversation with ‘The Hollywood Reporter’ and Anupama Chopra, Imtiaz opened up about a controversy that many fans may have never heard of. It all began with the now-iconic Ratlam sequence, where Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor’s characters find themselves stranded in the small town and hilariously check into a shady-looking hotel.

What was a light-hearted, comedic pit stop in the story soon became a real-life headache for the director.

Apparently, some locals didn’t find the humor funny. They felt the film had shown Ratlam in a bad light, as though it was a hub of unsavory places.

“The first time there was a court summons for me, and then I had a non-bailable arrest warrant because of ‘Ratlam ki Galiyan’,” Imtiaz revealed. “The chargesheet said that the town, erstwhile known for chivda, fafda, and mixture, had been defamed by me for portraying it as a place of ill repute.”

The accusation? That the film damaged the image of Ratlam, which is actually famous for its delicious snacks, not for what the film humorously suggested. What started as a complaint from offended citizens quickly escalated to a serious legal battle.

The timing couldn’t have been worse for Imtiaz. He was in the middle of shooting his next film, ‘Love Aaj Kal’, when the arrest warrant surfaced. Producer Dinesh Vijan rushed to inform him. “I was shooting in Calcutta when Dino came to me and said, ‘Sir, there’s a non-bailable arrest warrant, and if they find out you’re here, they’ll come to arrest you.’”

Imtiaz, though momentarily taken aback, couldn’t help but point out, “But we just had it in the newspapers that we’re shooting here!”

To this, Dinesh nervously added, “If they arrest you, I’ll face a huge financial loss.”

Despite the looming threat, there were lighter moments that helped ease the tension on set. Imtiaz fondly recalled how actor and costume designer Dolly Ahluwalia tried to cheer him up. “While everyone was tense, Dolly told me, ‘I’ll personally make rotis and feed you through the prison bars.’”

The image of Dolly feeding him behind bars was so funny that the entire crew burst out laughing.

Looking back, Imtiaz still seems a bit amused by the whole episode. “If you can make a film like ‘Jab We Met’ and still get summon, how careful can you really be?” he said, shrugging off the experience.