Sonu Sood leads Ahmedabad marathon for a drug-free future

In the early hours of November 15, Ahmedabad’s Gift City came alive with the energy of the Aarambh Marathon, a vibrant event promoting the message of a drug-free future. Bollywood star and philanthropist Sonu Sood headlined the event as the Chief Guest, drawing a massive crowd eager to support the cause.

Starting at 4:30 AM, this third edition of the marathon saw hundreds of participants clad in Fateh-themed T-shirts, with commitment to a healthier, drug-free society. The event resonated with Sonu Sood’s ongoing mission to inspire collective action against drug abuse, particularly among the youth.

Addressing the crowd, Sood expressed his gratitude and shared his vision: “It’s incredible to see so many people come together for a cause that affects us all. The Aarambh Marathon is not just about running; it’s about taking a stand for a brighter, drug-free future. As my film ‘Fateh’ gears up for release, I hope it ignites discussions about unseen battles in our lives, whether they’re related to addiction or challenges in the digital world. Together, we can create a safer and healthier environment for everyone.”

The marathon wasn’t just about fitness—it was a platform for awareness and dialogue. Sonu Sood, known for his humanitarian work, engaged with local media to amplify the campaign’s message.

His upcoming film ‘Fateh’, a high-stakes thriller tackling cybercrime, aligns with the marathon’s theme of vigilance and responsibility.

Directed by Sonu Sood and produced by Zee Studios alongside Shiv Sagar Shakti, the film is set to release on January 10, 2024. With a stellar cast featuring Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz, and Naseeruddin Shah, the movie promises to blend entertainment with a powerful social message.