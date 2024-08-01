Sonu Sood honored with 100ft poster as ‘Fateh’ release date revealed

Fans of actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood have displayed their admiration in a monumental way, erecting a towering 100-foot poster adorned with the Indian flag in his honor. This grand gesture came on the heels of Sood’s announcement on his birthday that his much-anticipated directorial debut, ‘Fateh’, is slated to hit theaters on January 10, 2025.

The news of ‘Fateh’s’ release date has sparked immense excitement among fans, who have eagerly awaited details about the action-packed film. Produced by Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Productions, ‘Fateh’ promises to push the boundaries of Indian action cinema. It delves into the gritty world of cybercrime, drawing inspiration from real-life incidents and featuring a star-studded cast.

The real hero gets a heroic birthday celebration. A 100 feet standee was made by fans in Andhra to honour the real life hero@SonuSood pic.twitter.com/IM4ku5LbWS — BA Raju's Team (@baraju_SuperHit) July 31, 2024

Alongside Sonu Sood, the film stars the illustrious Naseeruddin Shah portraying a pivotal role as a hacker, adding to the anticipation. Jacqueline Fernandez also joins the ensemble, heightening expectations with her involvement in the project.

The film’s production values are set to match those of Hollywood blockbusters, with action sequences crafted by renowned stunt coordinator Lee Whittaker. Filming spanned multiple international locations, including India, the USA, Russia, and Poland, underscoring the global scale and ambition of ‘Fateh’.

Sonu Sood’s multifaceted career has endeared him to audiences not just for his acting prowess but also for his philanthropic endeavors, especially during the challenging times of the pandemic. His fans’ gesture of erecting a massive poster reflects the deep respect and admiration they hold for him, celebrating his contributions both on-screen and off-screen.

As anticipation builds towards the release of ‘Fateh’, Sonu Sood’s fans are poised to support him wholeheartedly, ensuring that the film makes a resounding impact as it arrives on the big screen in early 2025.