Independence Day 2024: Sonu Sood hoists Indian flag in the US

On the 78th Indian Independence Day, acclaimed actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood made headlines with a heartfelt celebration in the United States. Known for his extensive humanitarian efforts, Sood took a moment to honor the occasion far from home, sharing his experiences through social media. In a vibrant video posted on Instagram, Sood is seen interacting with fans, taking selfies, and spreading cheer among the crowd, all while proudly showcasing his Indian heritage.

The Independence day celebration not only highlighted Sonu Sood’s deep-rooted patriotism but also his commitment to elevating Indian culture on a global stage. His festive activities included hoisting the national flag and engaging with attendees, blending cultural pride with international recognition. This gesture underscores Sood’s dedication to honoring his roots, even while abroad.

For a glimpse of Sonu Sood’s Independence Day celebration, you can view the video here:

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood)

Beyond his role as an actor, Sood has earned widespread admiration for his philanthropic work, particularly his contributions to education, employment, and social upliftment. His selfless endeavors have earned him a reputation as a national hero in India.

Currently, Sonu Sood is focused on his latest project, “Fateh,” his directorial debut. This highly anticipated cybercrime thriller features a star-studded cast, including the esteemed Naseeruddin Shah and Bollywood sensation Jacqueline Fernandez. Slated for release on January 10, 2025, “Fateh” promises to deliver an action-packed experience that rivals Hollywood productions.

In blending his humanitarian efforts with his professional achievements, Sonu Sood continues to inspire and bring pride to his country, both in India and abroad.