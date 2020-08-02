Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has shared her state of mind in a hilarious new post on social media.

Sonam took to Instagram, where she has shared a boomerang video of herself. In the clip, Sonam is seen making a funny face.

“STATE OF MIND,” she wrote alongside the clip.

Last month, Sonam travelled to London.In a string of pictures that Sonam had posted on Instagram Stories, she could be seen aboard a flight, wearing a mask. Her husband, Anand Ahuja is next to her.

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in “The Zoya Factor”, which also featured Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan. The film, which is an adaptation of a book of the same name written by Anuja Chauhan, fared below expectations.