Amidst lockdown, when everyone is in home quarantine, actress Sonam Kapoor is in Delhi residence with her husband Anand Ahuja. The actress is making most of her time spending with him and keeps on sharing glimpses of her ‘quarantine routine’.

Recently, the actress has given a treat to her fans by sharing glimpses of her lavish home.

The actress took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures inside her Delhi home, where she is currently social distancing with her husband after their return from Landon in March.

She posted photographs of them sharing candid moments on their four-poster bed and captioned it, “Snapshots during quarantine for @hypebeast.”

While Sonam is seen wearing black-and-white striped pyjamas, Anand is dressed in a simple white kurta-pyjama. In the first picture, Sonam gazes lovingly at Anand, as he looks at something on his iPad. The second photo has her lying down and reading a book, while he sits in a chair next to the bed, busy with his iPad.

Post it, she has shared a couple of pics in which Anand can be seen doing various things.

In one of the posts, Anand can be seen doing yoga to keep herself fit amid pandemic.

In another post, he can be seen checking out the books in his mini-library sort of space.

Sonam also shared pics of their shoe rack to making a meal in their kitchen.

While fans are loving these ‘snapshots of quarantine’, they keep on dropping heart emoticons for the actress.

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor where she shared screen space with Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi. The actress has not announced her upcoming projects yet.