Swine flu surge in Chhattisgarh, death toll reaches 18

Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched the AgriSURE Scheme in New Delhi on Tuesday for start-ups & rural enterprises.

AgriSURE – Agri Fund for start-ups and rural enterprises is an innovative fund that is a pioneering step toward revolutionizing the agricultural landscape in India.

With a focus on technology-driven, high-risk, high-impact ventures, AgriSURE is designed to fuel growth and foster innovation in the agricultural and rural start-up ecosystem, the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare said.

Advertisement

As per the information shared by the ministry, a blended capital fund of ₹750 crore with SEBI Registered Category II, Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), contributions from the Government of India is ₹250 crore, NABARD is ₹250 crore, and ₹250 crore is being mobilised from banks, insurance companies, and private investors.

In his keynote address, Minister Chouhan highlighted the transformative potential of the newly launched initiatives. He mentioned that the launch of the AgriSURE Fund is a continuation of previous efforts of the government to ensure that every farmer in India has the technological support needed to thrive.

He said farmers’ prosperity would lead to a prosperous economy as farmers start spending their fortune on consumption and that farming is the backbone of the country with farmers being the lifeblood.

The minister further elaborated on the government’s commitment to supporting the farming community, stating, “Our vision is to empower every farmer and the launch of the AgriSURE Fund is a testament to our unwavering dedication to the agricultural sector. The government will relentlessly strive towards ensuring increased production, reduced cost of production for farmers, remunerative prices for farmers, crop diversification, preventing post-harvest loss and safe guard during crop loss through crop insurance.”

The event preceded the conferring of the AgriSURE Greenathon Awards, to the most innovative start-ups developing tech-centric solutions to address challenges faced by farmers across various stages of the agri-value chain, from selection of input to marketing and value addition.

Out of 2,000 budding agri start-ups, over 500 prototypes were screened, with 10 finalists pitching their ideas.

The top three start-ups – Greensapio, Krushikanti, and Ambronics – were selected as the Winner, Runner-Up, and Second Runner-Up, respectively, from a total of 10 finalists.

With a prize pool of ₹6 lakhs, the Greenathon not only rewarded excellence but also provided a platform for start-ups to present their ideas to a broad network of stakeholders for future collaboration.