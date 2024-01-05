Sonam Kapoor advocates slow fashion for a sustainable future

Actor Sonam Kapoor, renowned for her impeccable style and fashion choices, recently elaborated on her preference for slow fashion.

In a statement, Sonam expressed, “I make a conscious effort to wear and engage in activities that have no negative impact on anyone. I strive to make responsible choices. I’ve always been an advocate for slow fashion, investing in timeless, elegant pieces, and repurposing vintage clothing. I don’t endorse fast fashion, as it is both wasteful and harmful to the environment. However, I recognize its necessity for those unable to afford luxury vintage fashion.”

She further emphasized, “I strongly endorse second-hand websites, even though it may not be ingrained in our culture. Indian culture celebrates local tailors and artisans, constituting a form of slow fashion not readily available in the West. We need a harmonious blend of both: making tailored clothing accessible in the West and embracing the mindset of wearing pre-owned garments.”

Sonam aims to leverage her influence as India’s foremost fashion advocate to promote awareness about ethical fashion.

She remarked, “As actors, we wield influence, and people tend to emulate our choices. I hope individuals turn to vintage fashion and adopt it as a lifestyle choice. It’s crucial because our extravagant practices are detrimental to the environment and the planet.”

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Sonam recently featured in the film ‘Blind,’ directed by Shome Makhija and co-starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in pivotal roles.

The film marked Sonam’s comeback to acting after a maternity hiatus. Sonam welcomed Vayu in August 2022.

Additionally, Sonam has committed to two new projects, one of them being ‘Battle for Bittora.’ Details about the other project are currently under wraps. (ANI)