Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal sparkle at Arpita Khan’s birthday bash

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal recently shared joyful moments from Arpita Khan’s birthday bash, hosted by Salman Khan’s sister over the weekend. The event was a cozy affair, attended by close friends including Varun Sharma and their spouses.

Sonakshi and Zaheer took to Instagram to share glimpses of the celebration. They posted a series of pictures and videos capturing the fun-filled evening. In one snapshot, the couple looked elegant in matching black outfits, posing happily alongside Arpita Khan, her husband Aayush Sharma, and Varun Sharma with his wife Sneha Aarti.

The Instagram post also featured candid moments from the party, including a playful dance video where Sonakshi and Varun Sharma tried out the ‘Tauba Tauba’ step, with Iulia Vantur making a surprise appearance. Other videos showcased their adventurous off-road driving and a solo clip of Zaheer enjoying the festivities.

Sonakshi captioned the post with a heartfelt message, “Happy Birthday Arpita Mazaa aa gaya,” along with the hashtag #WeekendKaVaar, reflecting the joyous vibe of the occasion.

Earlier that day, Sonakshi had also shared a sweet birthday wish for Arpita on Instagram, featuring a heartwarming picture of herself with Arpita and Zaheer. The actress expressed her affectionate regards, labeling Arpita as the “hostess with the moistest.”

Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s love story began in 2011, sparked by mutual friends at a party. They tied the knot in November 2014 and have since shared glimpses of their life together on social media.

Meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal recently exchanged vows on June 23 this year in a private ceremony at their Mumbai residence. The intimate civil wedding was followed by a celebratory bash at Bastian, attended by a constellation of Bollywood stars including Salman Khan, Vidya Balan with Siddharth Roy Kapur, and veteran actress Saira Banu.

On the professional front, Sonakshi Sinha is currently featuring in the movie ‘Kakuda’ alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film is ready in the village of Ratodi in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district and premiered on ZEE5 on July 12.

The celebrations at Arpita Khan’s birthday not only highlighted the bonds of friendship and family within Bollywood but also showcased Sonakshi and Zaheer’s happiness as they continue to make memories together.