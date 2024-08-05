Aditi Rao Hydari cheers for fiancé Siddharth’s Filmfare triumph

Aditi Rao Hydari is celebrating in style as her fiancé, Siddharth, has just clinched a remarkable victory at the Filmfare Awards South 2024. Siddharth’s film ‘Chithha’ has taken home an impressive seven awards, with Siddharth himself winning Best Actor.

In a heartfelt Instagram post on Sunday, Aditi shared her excitement and pride in Siddharth’s achievements. She posted a glowing picture of him and expressed her joy, saying, “Congratulations to the team! When artistry is rewarded, when good people win, when good cinema wins, we all win!”

Aditi’s message continued with a personal touch: “More power to you, to your hard work, your determination to tell stories from the heart, and your dedication to craft. Your childlike joy and perseverance shine through every challenge!”

She wrapped up her note with an encouraging sentiment: “Keep creating, keep dreaming, may the little cinema boy in you always be brimming with ideas and excitement, guided by curiosity and honesty.”

On the professional front, Aditi was recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s highly anticipated series ‘Heeramandi’. Her performance, particularly her iconic Gajagamini walk, went viral and added to the show’s buzz. ‘Heeramandi’ features a stellar ensemble cast, including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, and Sharmin Sehgal, among others. The series is set against the backdrop of India’s struggle for independence and delves into the lives of courtesans in Heera Mandi.

Reflecting on her experience working with Bhansali, Aditi praised the director’s ability to create immersive worlds and draw out the best in his actors. She noted, “Sanjay Sir creates such beautiful, immersive worlds. What makes ‘Heeramandi’ special is the multitude of stories it tells, each focusing on a unique woman. Sanjay Sir bestows dignity on his female characters and their stories.”

Aditi also shared her admiration for Bhansali, saying, “He believes that every woman, regardless of her background, deserves to be treated like a queen. Being part of ‘Heeramandi’ and working with him was a profound experience. I feel truly blessed.”

Looking ahead, Aditi Rao Hydari is set to appear in ‘Gandhi Talks’ and ‘Lioness’, both currently in production. With her impressive recent work and continued success, Aditi’s star is clearly on the rise.