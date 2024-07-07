Sonakshi Sinha shares emotional wedding moments with parents Poonam and Shatrughan

Sonakshi Sinha shared touching moments from her recent wedding with actor Zaheer Iqbal, capturing heartfelt exchanges with her parents, Poonam and Shatrughan Sinha. The black-and-white photos revealed tender scenes that unfolded during the ceremony, highlighting her mother’s emotional reaction to realizing her daughter would soon be leaving home.

Reflecting on the poignant moment, Sonakshi recounted her mother’s tears as they both acknowledged the upcoming changes. Despite the bittersweet realization, Sonakshi lightened the mood with a promise that the move from Juhu to Bandra would be just a short 25-minute journey, reassuring her mother with humor and warmth.

She wrote, “At the wedding Maa started crying when it hit her i would be moving out of the house, i told her “Maa, dont worry… juhu to bandra only 25 mins. Missing them a lil extra today, so I’m telling myself the exact same thing. Hope theres Sunday sindhi curry made at home…See you soon… zoom zoom zoom.”

Their wedding, held on June 23 at their Mumbai residence, was an intimate affair in attendance of close family and friends. The civil ceremony was followed by a celebratory bash at Bastian, where the couple received warm wishes from Bollywood luminaries like Salman Khan, Vidya Balan with Siddharth Roy Kapur, and veteran actress Saira Banu.

Sonakshi and Zaheer’s union marked a milestone in their seven-year relationship, which they cherished and celebrated in the company of loved ones. They recently shared glimpses of their special day on social media, underscoring its significance in their journey together.

Expressing her joy, Sonakshi penned a heartfelt Instagram post commemorating their wedding anniversary, emphasizing the enduring strength of their love and the support from both families and their faith.

Looking ahead, Sonakshi Sinha gears up for her upcoming project ‘Kakuda’, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and set to release on ZEE5 on July 12. The film, which also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem, promises to captivate audiences with its unique storyline and compelling performances.

As Sonakshi and Zaheer embark on this new chapter of their lives, their wedding day remains a cherished memory, symbolizing their commitment to love, hope, and all things beautiful as they journey forward together.