Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal share post-wedding joy in videos and photos

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, fresh off their recent nuptials, are delighting fans with glimpses of their post-wedding bliss. The couple, who tied the knot on June 23, have been sharing their joy on social media, much to the delight of their followers.

On Tuesday, Zaheer took to Instagram Stories to post a charming video of Sonakshi enjoying lunch. In the clip, Sonakshi is seen laughing heartily, clearly enjoying the moment. Zaheer added a playful caption: “She wanted to shout at me but I made her laugh instead. #IYKYK.” Sonakshi joined in the fun by re-posting the video with a one-word caption, “Guts.”

In addition to the video, the couple shared a mirror selfie captioned, “What a beautiful day.” This came shortly after they posted pictures of their relaxing time by the pool, featuring a serene view and their feet playfully in the frame. The pair’s social media updates paint a picture of a couple deeply in love and enjoying their time together.

Advertisement

Their wedding was an intimate affair, held at their Mumbai residence, surrounded by close family and friends. The civil ceremony was followed by a glamorous reception at Bastian, a popular spot among celebrities. The event was a star-studded affair, attended by Bollywood luminaries like Salman Khan, Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur, and veteran actress Saira Banu. The reception was a celebration of love and togetherness, marking the beginning of a new chapter for the couple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

Sonakshi and Zaheer’s relationship has been a subject of interest for many years. The couple has been together for seven years, their bond growing stronger with time. They finally decided to make it official, celebrating their union in the presence of loved ones.

Sonakshi Sinha marked the occasion with a heartfelt Instagram post, reflecting on their journey together. She wrote, “On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other’s eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs… leading up to this moment… where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods… we are now man and wife. Here’s to love, hope, and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever.”

The couple’s post-wedding updates continue to capture the essence of their relationship, filled with laughter, joy, and a deep sense of companionship.