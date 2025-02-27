Sonakshi Sinha on not converting after marriage with Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot last year. The couple’s interfaith marriage sparked a lot of discussion among netizens. Now, the ‘Lootera’ actress has finally broken her silence iterating that religion never played a role in their relationship. She stated that conversion has never been a topic of discussion for them and neither expected the other to do so.

In an interview with Hauterrfly, Sonakshi Sinha spoke about religion in their marriage. “We were not looking at religion. We are two people in love who wanted to get married, and that’s exactly what we did. He is not enforcing his religion on me, and I am not enforcing mine on him. We never even discussed religion. We don’t sit and talk about it. Instead, we appreciate and understand each other’s cultures. They have certain traditions in their home, and I have mine. I respect them and their culture, just as they respect me and my family. That’s how it should be.”

The actress also emphasised that they opted for the Special Marriage Act which allows inter-faith marriage without conversion. “The best way for us to get married was under the Special Marriage Act, where I, as a Hindu woman, did not need to change my religion, and he, as a Muslim man, remained the same. Two people in love, coming together in marriage—that was all that mattered. There was never a question of conversion. We love each other, and that was enough.”

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot on June 23, 2024, after seven years of dating. Announcing the happy news, Sonakshi shared a heartfelt post. She wrote, “On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017), in each other’s eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today, that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs…leading up to this moment, where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods…we are now man and wife.”

On the work front, Sonakshi’s last was ‘Kakuda’ alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. Her next is ‘Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness’ alongside Paresh Rawal and Suhail Nayyar.