Sonakshi Sinha blames Zaheer Iqbal for pregnancy buzz: “Stop feeding me!”

Clearing the air on her pregnancy, Sonakshi Sinha, who tied the knot with actor Zaheer Iqbal in a low-key ceremony in June 2024, took to Instagram Stories recently to address the latest round of gossip swirling around her.

Rather than posting a serious statement or issuing a denial, Sonakshi decided to go the fun route. She shared a screenshot of a private chat with her husband Zaheer, playfully blaming ‘him’ for fuelling the pregnancy rumours.

In the screenshot, Zaheer had messaged her asking, “Hungry?” Sonakshi, clearly full, shot back, “Not at all. Stop feeding me.”

Zaheer replied cheekily, “I thought holiday had started.” Sonakshi wasn’t having it and reminded him, “I literally just ate dinner in front of you, stop it.”

The conversation took a sweet turn as Zaheer wrote, “I love you,” and Sonakshi responded with a warm, “I love you more.”

Sonakshi captioned the post with her trademark wit: “The reason why everyone thinks I’m preggos. Stop it @iamzahero.”

The couple has been enjoying post-wedding bliss and looks totally in sync with each other’s sense of humour. Their wedding, which took place on June 23, 2024, was a quiet affair held at their home in Mumbai, attended by close family and friends.

As Sonakshi continues to settle into married life, she’s also gearing up for her next big release. The actress will soon appear in ‘Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness’, a psychological thriller that promises a gripping storyline. What makes this project extra special is that it marks the directorial debut of her brother, Kussh Sinha.

Produced by Nicky and Vicky Bhagnani, along with Kinjal Ghone, Dinesh Gupta, Ankur Takrani, and Vipin Agnihotri, the film is ready to hit theatres on July 18.